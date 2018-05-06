Memorial: Yar’Adua was a great democrat, servant leader ― Jonathan

On the eighth anniversary of the death of former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, his successor in office, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has praised him as a great democratic and a servant leader whose leadership Nigeria was blessed to have even though for a short period of time.

He said in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle, @GEJonathan, on Saturday that Yar’Adua’s legacy of fostering peace was worthy of emulation.

The former president who also served as vice president under the Katsina-born late president observed that Yar’Adua raised the bar of governance as he put the needs of the nation above his personal desires.

Jonathan stated: “Today, I remember the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua, a great democrat and servant leader, whose leadership Nigeria was blessed to have if even for a brief period. Your legacy of fostering peace and progress in Nigeria and beyond is worthy of emulation.

“You raised the bar of governance and put the nation’s needs above yours, for which this nation owes you a debt of gratitude.

“May God continue to keep the family you left behind even as we pray that you continue to find peace in al Jannah. Thank you for your services to Nigeria.”

Yar’Adua, a former governor of Katsina state, became president on May 29, 2007, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He left Nigeria on November 23, 2009, and was reported to be receiving treatment for pericarditis at a clinic in Saudi Arabia but was never seen again in public.

The former president was however brought back to the country on February 24, 2010, but was pronounced dead May 5 same year.