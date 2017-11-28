My defection to APC in best interest of Igbos, says Ojukwu Jr.

He said: “I can afford to stay back in APGA and wallow in sentimental politics that ‘this is our own’, but in the long run, what becomes of our tomorrow and place in the greater Nigeria project, for which our forefathers laboured, invested their time, talent and even their blood?
“Which is preferable: to be a big fish in a small pond or a big fish in the ocean? Real champions are never afraid of the big league. That could be why late Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, asserted that if you cannot reason beyond petty sentiments, you are a liability to mankind. Igbo people are not better off with emotional politics.
“So, while they seek to crucify me for joining APC, they express support and solidarity for the APC leader. Which is worse, to walk the talk or pander to politics of deceit and duplicity? What is the essence of being in a party that would rather support the presidential candidate of another party than choose its own?”
He said the governor was still playing kindergarten politics, wondering why Obiano and other party chieftains should condemn him for identifying with APC, while they struggled to impress President Muhammadu Buhari that they support him for a second term in office.
He observed that having supported Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan in office, Igbo have decided to support President Buhari in the spirit of fairness and political goodwill, so that when a president of Igbo extraction emerges, other ethnic groups would reciprocate.