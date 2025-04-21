The National Assembly has extended resumption of the Senate and House of Representatives for Plenary by one week.

This was announced in a statement on signed by the Clerk, Kamoru Ogunlana, on Monday.

It reads, “I am directed to inform Distinguished Senators, Honourable Members, and the general public that the two Houses of the National Assembly have extended the date for the resumption of plenary sessions from Tuesday, 29th April 2025, to Tuesday, 6th May 2025.

“This extension allows Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members to participate in the Workers’ Day ceremony and attend to other engagements in their constituencies.

“Distinguished Senators, Honourable Members, and the general public are invited to take note of the new resumption date.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding”.