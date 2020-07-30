NCDC logs 404 new coronavirus cases

Nigeria on Tuesday announced that the country has recorded 404 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 42,208.

According to the latest figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday night, Lagos is still on top with 106 cases while FCT recorded 54.

However, 19,004 people have been discharged across the country while the deadly virus has claimed 873 lives.

Others are; 54 Rivers-48 Plateau-40 Edo-29 Enugu-21 Oyo-20 Kano-18 Ondo-15 Ogun-10 Ebonyi-9 Ekiti-8 Kaduna-6 Cross River-5 Kwara-4 Anambra-3 Delta-3 Imo-2 Nasarawa-2 Borno-1.”