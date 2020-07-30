Buhari bars Sallah homage over COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari has said in line with advisories from the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, he would observe the Eid El-Kabir prayers with his family at home, just as he did during the Eid El-Fitr a little over two months ago.

He has, therefore, reiterated that the protocols issued by the PTF that large gatherings should be discouraged be respected.

In wishing all Muslims a safe and happy Eid, he said where small groups choose to hold the Eid together, face masks are absolutely necessary, as is social distancing.

In a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari, advised that such prayers should hold outdoors and worshippers should be encouraged to bring their own prayer mats.

This is the first time President Buhari will spend Eid El-Fitr in Abuja, as he usually spends the holiday in his country home in Daura, Katsina State.