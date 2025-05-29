Nigeria secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ghana to reach the final of the Unity Cup, with goals in the first half proving decisive at the Gtech Community Stadium on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles got off to a flying start when striker Cyriel Dessers opened the scoring in the 14th minute.

He chested down a cross inside the box and fired a right-footed shot into the net, leaving Ghanaian goalkeeper Asare with no chance.

Just five minutes later, Nigeria doubled their lead, albeit with a helping hand from their West African rivals. A free-kick floated into the box was met by Ghana defender Razak Simpson, who inadvertently headed the ball into his own net to make it 2-0 in favour of Nigeria.

Ghana pulled one back in the 70th minute through Brandon Thomas-Asante. The forward latched onto a low cross from the left and calmly finished past Nigeria’s goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali to give the Black Stars hope of a comeback. However, Nigeria held firm in the closing stages to seal the win.

With the victory, Nigeria advances to the final where they will face Jamaica on May 31.