By Soji Adeleye, CEO, Alfe City Institution

Advocacy for the green economy was seen as discriminatory and condescending – the rich countries telling the poor South how to manage their affairs for the benefit of human kind. It was considered a call for sacrifice by the poor countries to mitigate projected risk to the global climate while the present state of the earth climate was to a considerable extent the consequence of uninhibited industrialization by the wealthy countries. It was thought unfair. This is why the controversy over who pays for the stringent enforcement mechanisms remains unresolved.

On the other hand, the Blue Economy is a universal realization of the boundless resources of the ocean and how we can all use this to improve the livelihoods of all people in a sustainable way. In this case, the application of the principle is case specific as the developmental requirements of each country is unique to each one as we might as well be on different planets in terms of economic conditions. What Norway needs for instance is not what Nigeria need.

Nigeria’s Blue Economy holds untapped potential to become the primary driver of economic diversification, job creation, and sustainable development. For the purpose of Nigeria’s unique economic goals it is important to de-emphasize Marine and underline BLUE because it’s already in it, it is a component. Blue is inclusive, symbolic and serve the maximalist interpretation of Nigeria’s own Sustainable Blue Economy objectives. Let’s look at the outlines of a strategy to develop ten new ports as dynamic economic growth centers, integrated with transport corridors and industrial zones, targeting a national GDP expansion to $1.5 trillion plus in the short to medium term:

1. Rationale for a Blue Economy Maximalist Agenda with the Nigerian GDP hovering around $350 and $450 in the last few years for a population of over two hundred and twenty million:

Even a 20–25% increase in current port throughput, combined with sectoral diversification, could ripple across GDP metrics. The multiplier effect in jobs, income, and investment could be huge if governance and policy coherence align.

– Nigeria has a 853 km coastline, underutilized for national productivity.

– Existing ports are overburdened; regional competitors have outpaced Nigeria in maritime logistics.

– Ten new ports would dramatically increase Nigeria’s cargo handling capacity. This could:

– Attract regional transshipment business currently going to hubs like Lomé and Tema.

– Enable exports of value-added goods (not just raw commodities) via efficient logistics.

– Create jobs in port operations, logistics, customs, and maritime services.

– The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) unlocks regional demand that Nigeria must meet or risk marginalization.

2. Strategic Pillars of economic Growth

A. Maritime Trade & Port Infrastructure

– Build ten ultra modern deep-sea ports with smart port technology.

– Attract transshipment and transit trade from landlocked neighbors.

– Add – $150–$200 billion to GDP via logistics, trade, and maritime services.

B. Integrated Transportation Corridor

– Construct and modernize 10,000+ km of roads and rail from hinterlands to ports. Integrated Transportation Infrastructure –

Linking ports seamlessly with rail, roads, and inland waterways reduces the cost of doing business across sectors:

– Agricultural producers in the north could access global markets more easily.

– Manufacturers could import raw materials faster and cheaper, boosting industrial output.

– Unlock inland trade, especially agriculture and manufacturing.

– Add – $180 billion to GDP through efficiency and productivity gains.

C. Industrialization via Special Economic Zones

– Cluster agro-processing, petrochemicals, tech, and shipbuilding near ports.

– Incentivize with tax breaks, infrastructure, and governance.

– Add – $350 billion to GDP while reducing imports and increasing exports.

D. Offshore Energy & Marine Resources

A robust Blue Economy isn’t just about ports:

– Expansion into offshore wind, tidal energy, seabed mining, and marine biotechnology opens new revenue streams.

– Better surveillance and maritime governance could curb illegal fishing and drive sustainable aquaculture.

– Develop offshore wind farms, blue hydrogen, fisheries, and coastal tourism.

– Reform maritime security and monitoring for sustainable exploitation.

– Add – $250 billion in GDP from energy diversification and marine enterprise.

E. Human Capital, Services & Innovation Developing SEZs around each new port with tax incentives and infrastructure would:

– Attract foreign direct investment (FDI).

– Spur clusters of industrial activity in shipbuilding, logistics tech, and agro-processing.

– Create 10+ million jobs across value chains.

– Establish maritime academies, R&D hubs, and marine tech startups.

– Add – $120 billion in GDP from services and tech-driven growth.

F. Regional Trade Integration

With AfCFTA now operational, these ports could serve as:

– Gateways for trade beyond ECOWAS—think Central Africa and Sahel countries.

– Hubs for intra-African value chains, reducing dependency on Europe or Asia.

– Position Nigeria as West and Central Africa’s logistics and trade hub.

– Leverage AfCFTA for value chain participation and export-led growth.

– Add – $150 billion in GDP through expanded regional influence.

G. Tourism and Blue-Tech Innovation

Coastal infrastructure could drive:

– Marine tourism, cruise terminals, waterfront development.

– Blue-tech R&D hubs in oceanography, coastal resilience, and smart port technologies.

3. Policy & Institutional Recommendations

– Establish the Nigerian Blue Economy Commission to start with – a twenty first century autonomous entity for oversight and coherence. A Bill has been introduced in the National Assembly – to ensure urgent passage of the bill the Federal Government should immediately push for enactment.

– Enact legislation for Blue Economy special status zones.

– Implement customs reform and digital port processes.

– Partner with private sector and multilateral lenders for infrastructure financing.

4. Comparative Insights – Learning from Global Blue Economy Champions

To accelerate Nigeria’s transformation into a Blue Economy powerhouse, international best practices offer valuable insights. Key examples include:

– Seychelles: Pioneered Blue Bonds to finance marine sustainability.

– Norway: Showcased how ecosystem-based policies and marine data governance can enable oil, fisheries, and ocean tech to thrive in harmony.

– Gambia: Demonstrated that local, gender-inclusive aquaculture can rebuild ecosystems and empower communities.

– Morocco: Integrated food systems, climate resilience, and coastal regeneration through its Blue Belt.

– Portugal: Positioned itself as Europe’s blue-tech innovation hub with robust marine R&D.

IMPACT ON GDP-

1.Maritime Trade & Port Logistics

– New cargo volume: +300 million metric tons/year (conservative per-port estimate).

– Revenue channels: port fees, trade facilitation, container handling, freight forwarding.

– GDP Contribution: – $150–$200 billion

Multiplier effect: Enables broader trade-related services (banking, insurance, warehousing).

2. Integrated Transportation Corridors

– New rail + road linkages: – 10,000 km across key trade arteries.

– Productivity boost in agri-export & manufacturing supply chains.

– GDP Contribution: – $180 billion

Knock-on effect: Reduced transport costs could unlock inland GDP potential by 2–3%.

3. Industrial Hubs & Special Economic Zones (SEZs)

– Located adjacent to new ports; focus on value-addition industries like agro-processing, petrochemicals, shipbuilding.

– Target: 15–20% of GDP via non-oil sectors.

– GDP Contribution: – $350 billion

Game changer: Drives FDI, reduces import dependency, boosts job creation.

4. Offshore Energy & Marine Economy

– New sectors: Offshore wind farms, gas pipelines, blue hydrogen, seabed minerals.

– Revitalized sectors: Fisheries, aquaculture, coastal tourism.

– GDP Contribution: – $250 billion

Strategic impact: Diversifies exports beyond hydrocarbons.

5. Employment, Services & Tech Innovation

– Direct + indirect jobs: – 10 million.

– Rise of maritime universities, ocean sciences, marine insurance, and blue-tech startups.

– GDP Contribution: – $120 billion

Social dividend: Builds human capital & stabilizes coastal economies.

6. Regional Trade & AfCFTA Integration

– Nigeria as a logistics + manufacturing hub for Sahel, Central Africa.

– Transit trade with landlocked neighbors (e.g., Chad, Niger).

– GDP Contribution: – $150 billion

Policy lever: Leverages AfCFTA to expand Nigeria’s market footprint exponentially.

Summing it UP –

Growth Driver Est. GDP CONTRIBUTION –

Maritime Trade & Port Logistics $150–$200B

Integrated Transport Infrastructure $180B

SEZs & Industrial Hubs $350B

Offshore Energy & Marine Resources $250B

Services, Employment & Blue-Tech $120B

AfCFTA-enabled Regional Trade $150B

Total (Illustrative Projection) $1.2–$1.5 Trillion on top of the current GDP.

This projection hinges on speed, scale, coordination, and policy discipline—a Marshall Plan–style transformation with Nigerian ingenuity at the helm.

By adapting these approaches, Nigeria can develop a tailored, indigenous model of success—grounded in innovation, equity, and environmental stewardship.

Global Lessons Mapped to Nigeria’s Vision:

Country Strategy/Initiative Success Factors Adaption for Nigeria Seychelles Blue Bonds & Marine Protected Areas Innovative finance, conservation-led tourism Develop Blue Infrastructure Bonds for ports & fisheries; strengthen marine conservation zones. Norway Integrated Ocean Management & Ocean Tech Data-driven planning, ecosystem-based policies Create a National Ocean Governance Authority for spatial planning & ocean data collection. The Gambia Gender-led Community Aquaculture Empowerment through cooperatives, mangrove restoration Expand women-led coastal cooperatives in Nigeria’s Niger Delta and coastal states. Morocco Blue Belt for Sustainable Fisheries Aquaculture, coastal protection, food security Scale up Nigeria’s coastal fisheries; introduce climate-resilient aquaculture hubs. Portugal Marine Biotechnology & Innovation Clusters Ocean R&D funding, startup incentives Establish Blue Innovation Parks in Lagos, Calabar, Port Harcourt to drive marine biotech.

Key Takeaways for Nigeria-

– Combine Conservation + Commerce: Like Seychelles, Nigeria can balance ecological protection with economic use of maritime spaces.

– Empower Coastal Communities: Harness the energy and knowledge of fishers, women, and youth like The Gambia did—with financing, training, and formalization.

– Prioritize Science & Policy Integration: Nigeria’s maritime future needs strong ocean data, research institutions, and legal frameworks—echoing Norway and Portugal.

– Scale Coastal Resilience: Morocco’s Blue Belt shows how coastal restoration, aquaculture, and climate adaptation can be economically viable.

Conclusively, a Nigerian Blue Economy more than any other policy initiatives provides the country the most singular and unique opportunity to confront most of its headline economic challenges – low productivity, unemployment, transportation infrastructural deficit, absence of enough centers of economic growth and sustainable development that none of the patch works initiatives can address. Building ten new modern ports creates the flag poles for this bold design that would be visible to the generations that are coming behind. It would be difficult for a sensible person to understand how and why Lagos remains the only place young aspiring graduating children think of going to better their prospects in life for a county as large as Nigeria. It’s really sad. There are already policy discussions about deep sea ports in nearly all the littoral states and in most cases remains just that – Paper talk. Reason why consistently in all our (Alfe City Institution) advocacy series we have stressed the need for the National government to understand the littoral states are the staging posts and fulcrum of a sustainable Nigerian Blue Economy therefore must be fully integrated into the Blue Economy discuss.

The seriousness of this government about the Nigeria Blue Economy will be only made clear by the immediate establishment of the Nigerian Blue Economy Commission – a twenty first century establishment, an Institution that would be research driven, financial and technology savvy to anchor what is a pivotal policy that must be at the center of Nigerian economic universe. It must put its enormous weight behind the NBEC Bill at the House of Representatives to this effect so that it will methodically oversee the implementation of a sustainable Nigerian Blue Economy. It is time to properly put Nigeria at the helm of Africa’s economic future and guarantee the coming generations of a place to be proud of and assure their life prospect.

Enough of Japa!