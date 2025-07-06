As opposition political figures rally around the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in a bid to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are stepping up efforts to prevent further defections from the party.

Multiple sources in the party, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to lack of authorisation, revealed that PDP leaders were actively engaging leaders and members across the country, urging them not to align with the ADC.

One insider disclosed that the PDP was prepared to deny tickets to any elected member fraternising with the coalition unless they publicly reaffirmed loyalty to the PDP and rejected the opposition alliance.

APC, ADC pressure

The PDP had been embroiled in internal wrangling which had seen the party lose two governors (Umo Eno and Sheriff Oborevwori) to the ruling All Progressives Congress, along with their supporters.

Some lawmakers had also defected to the APC.

The party, however, resolved its crisis during the 100th National Executive Committee’s meeting, held on June 30, which confirmed Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s National Secretary.

On April 15 in Ibadan, Oyo State, PDP governors declared that the party would steer clear of the emerging coalition aimed at unseating President Tinubu in 2027.

That position was later echoed by members of the party’s National Working Committee, led by the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, who insisted that while the PDP remained open to receiving defectors, it had no intention of joining any coalition.

Despite this stance, some influential PDP chieftains, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Senate President David Mark, and former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido, have urged party members and the wider public to support the ADC-led coalition.

Their call was contained in a communiqué signed by Mark following a PDP coalition meeting held at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on July 1.

The meeting was attended by some party heavyweights, including former National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; former governors Aminu Tambuwal, Liyel Imoke, Babangida Aliyu and Sam Egwu; Senator Ben Obi; former Women Leader, Josephine Anenih; former Organising Secretary, Senator Austin Akobundu; former Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan; and former Youth Leader, Abdullahi Maibasira, among others.

While some of the leaders have already dumped the PDP, others signalled their intention to work with the ADC while still retaining membership of the PDP.

PDP fights for survival

Multiple party sources stated that the PDP’s National Working Committee, Board of Trustees, Governors’ Forum and other organs were deeply concerned about the unfolding situation.

One senior party official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “The leaders of the party are not happy with the total disregard for the PDP. How can someone claim to be a PDP member while openly working for the ADC? Does that make any sense?

“Through our established channels, we have already reached out to our members across the country, urging them not to join the coalition. At the appropriate time, we will take decisive action against anyone who attempts to take the PDP for granted.

“Party leaders have been directed to engage members at all levels, reassuring them of the party’s unity and progress. This is to prevent further defections. At the same time, we will assist those who have clearly lost interest in the PDP to leave and join their coalition. We will not allow sabotage. That way, those of us who remain committed can focus on rebuilding and repositioning the party.”

Another top party source said leaders were making efforts behind the scenes to keep the PDP united and intact.

“We are not joking. Why do you think PDP members are now issuing statements distancing themselves from the coalition or the ADC? Do you think they just woke up and decided to do that?

“No, we reached out to them through every available channel. They know the PDP is still a very viable platform, and they understand what is at stake if they associate with the ADC while claiming to be PDP members.

“For those elected on the PDP platform, their tickets will no longer be guaranteed. We will not give our party’s ticket to individuals who support another party, regardless of the name or form it takes.

“The PDP will continue to do its best to ensure its members remain loyal and committed to repositioning the party.”

On his part, the PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, described as hypocritical the decision of anyone to remain in the party while collaborating with the ADC.

He urged those who no longer believed in the party’s ideology to resign before the party takes disciplinary action.

Abdullahi said, “That is hypocrisy and double standards. I don’t expect anybody who understands the significance of allegiance to operate with double standards. If you are dissatisfied with the PDP, then you have no reason to remain loyal to it and another movement. It tells everyone the kind of person you are.

“Anyone who exhibits this kind of behaviour may no longer have the credibility to remain with the PDP. If they want to identify with the ADC, they should resign their PDP membership, just like David Mark did.

“If they are credible enough, if they have any modicum of integrity, that is the honourable thing to do.

“Of course, we are considering disciplinary measures. We are beginning to see reasons to sanction erring members. Anyone who wants to go should go. You cannot express dual allegiance”

He added, “I know they will be quick to mention the Minister of the FCT, whom they’ve been clamouring for us to sanction. Of course, the party will sanction him too.

“Now that it’s clear that some people are out to sabotage us, we won’t allow it. We will wield the big stick and sanction them accordingly.”

But the PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, described the opposition coalition as the most effective strategy to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

In an interview, Osadolor said he supported any legitimate move aimed at ending what he described as the hardship under the current administration.

He said, “Yes, mistakes were made in the past, and people had cause to toe this line, but it is not a norm. It is not something that speaks to the integrity of those individuals.

“I want to believe our politics can only get better, cleaner and saner when people commit themselves to ideologies rather than personal whims and caprices.

“But the truth is this: I agree with all Nigerians who believe that enough is enough from this APC government. Those who say they want to work with other parties or with the PDP are united in one cause: to remove the APC from the presidency.

“So, I believe that every legitimate way to remove President Bola Tinubu and his draconian government from power is most welcome.”

Why Atiku, Obi have not formally joined ADC

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the unresolved issue of the 2027 presidential ticket within the ADC is the primary reason Atiku, Obi and others have not formally left their parties.

Sources within the party said once the ADC finalised its zoning arrangement, those favoured by the outcome, particularly presidential hopefuls, would officially join the coalition platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the next election.

A source within the coalition also revealed that the leadership of the party had started making moves on the matter, adding that once the Independent National Electoral Commission released the 2027 election timetable, the ADC would activate its structures to allow for mass defection and formal membership.

In a bid to present a united front ahead of the 2027 elections, key opposition figures unveiled the ADC in Abuja, which sparked nationwide discussions about the viability of a consolidated opposition.

While many of the influential politicians have yet to formally join the ADC, they have openly declared their commitment to the party, which now operates under an interim leadership with Mark as national chairman and Rauf Aregbesola as national secretary.

On June 30, Obi, still a member of the LP but aligned with the ADC, declared his intention to run for President in 2027, promising to serve only a single four-year term.

Similarly, Amaechi, who had earlier resigned his APC membership to join the ADC, announced his presidential ambition during an appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday, also pledging to serve a single term.

Although Atiku has not made a formal declaration, many coalition leaders strongly believe the former VP will contest the 2027 presidential election.

Both Obi and Atiku, along with several of their high-profile loyalists, remain in the LP and PDP respectively, and have yet to officially join the ADC.

The source described the situation as disturbing, adding that they needed to join the party formally so that millions of other Nigerians could do the same.

He stated, “We expected them, or at least many of their members, to resign their legacy party memberships and formally join the ADC on or before the Wednesday unveiling of ADC as the coalition platform.

“I understand that they all want to know the direction of the coalition — whether it is going to the South or to the North. But I know that many, if not all of them, will join once the party leadership makes its position on zoning known.”

Another source revealed that the coalition was progressing as planned, noting that the decision on who would get the 2027 presidential ticket would be a major turning point.

“People are joining the coalition for many reasons, but the major reason is to unite in order to unseat the failed administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“As it stands, the main reason Atiku, Obi, and others are still members of their respective parties and have yet to join the ADC is because discussions are still ongoing especially regarding the zoning of the 2027 presidential election. I believe that, at the right time, once that is concluded, they and their numerous loyalists will defect to the ADC.

“The party leadership has hit the ground running so that when INEC releases the election timetable, decisions will be taken to enable them and other Nigerians to join the party as soon as possible.”

In response to our correspondent’s inquiry about when and whether Obi would resign from the party and join the ADC, a loyalist of the former Anambra State Governor and National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko said the former LP presidential candidate would make that crucial decision at the appropriate time.

The source said, “Has Atiku declared for President? He is still a member of the PDP and is very committed to the coalition movement. The coalition movement is for Nigerians and by Nigerians. They have adopted the ADC to challenge and rescue Nigeria from the clueless APC-led Tinubu administration.

“So, the Atiku you know will do the right thing at the right time in the interest of Nigerians.”

Attempts to reach the ADC interim National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, were unsuccessful, as his phone number was unreachable at the time of filing this report. – Punch.