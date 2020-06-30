Nigeria hits new COVID-19 record, logs 566 fresh cases

Nigeria marked a new grim milestone in COVID-19 cases as the national tally surpassed 25,133.

The country also registered 566 new cases.

The new record was posted as Nigeria relaxed some of the measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

From 1 July, inter-state movement will legally begin.

Schools have been directed to open for graduating classes.

Domestic flights can also resume.

However, government said it has identified 18 local councils, where there are more cases of the virus.

It intends to impose ‘precision lockdown’ on the 18 councils.

It also charged citizens to observe all the precautions.

“With the absence of a vaccine, non-pharmaceutical interventions such as use of face masks, physical distancing & hand hygiene remain the most effective strategy to limit #COVID19 spread,”

said Boss Mustapha, chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force.

In the daily figures announced by the NCDC on Monday, Lagos recorded 166 cases.

Oyo followed with 66 cases, Delta with 53 and Ebonyi 43.

The central state of Plateau logged 44 cases, while Ondo in the western part recorded 32.

Here is a breakdown of all the cases:

Lagos-166

Oyo-66

Delta-53

Ebonyi-43

Plateau-34

Ondo-32

FCT-26

Ogun-25

Edo-24

Imo-15

Bayelsa-13

Benue-12

Gombe-11

Kano-11

Kaduna-11

Osun-8

Nasarawa-7

Borno-5

Katsina-2

Anambra-2

25,133 confirmed

9,402 discharged

573 deaths