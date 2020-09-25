Nigeria logs 125 new COVID-19 cases, total now 57,849

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 125 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 57,849.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 24th of September 2020, 125 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 57849 cases have been confirmed, 49098 cases have been discharged and 1102 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 125 new cases are reported from 13 states in Nigeria; Lagos (37), Plateau (18), FCT (17), Ogun (15), Rivers (10), Benue (7), Kaduna (7), Anambra (5), Oyo (3), Cross River (2), Ondo (2), Edo (1), Imo (1),” the NCDC said.

