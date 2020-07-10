Nigeria records 499 new coronavirus cases as total hits 30,748

Nigeria recorded 499 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing total cases reported in the country to 30,748.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said 12, 546 patients have been discharged upon treatment and recovery.

It added that 689 associated deaths have been recorded all over the country.

Below is the breakdown of cases recorded on Thursday:

Lagos-157

Edo-59

Ondo-56

Oyo-31

Akwa Ibom-22

Borno-21

Plateau-19

Kaduna-18

Katsina-18

Bayelsa-17

FCT-17

Delta-14

Kano-11

Rivers-10

Enugu-8

Ogun-6

Kwara-4

Imo-3

Nasarawa-2

Osun-2

Abia-1

Ekiti-1

Niger-1

Yobe-1

