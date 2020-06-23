Nigeria records 7 deaths with rising COVID-19 cases

…no state is coronavirus-free, says PTF

Nigeria on Monday recorded a jump in COVID-19 cases from 436 to 675 in 24 hours.

Nine states and the FCT of Abuja, accounted for the bulk of the new cases, taking Nigeria’s caseload to 20,919.

However, there were only seven deaths across the country.

The death toll rose from 518 to 525.

Lagos, as usual record the largest confirmed cases of 288, much higher than the 164 on Sunday.

The total number of cases registered so far in Lagos is now 8,864.

Oyo, which wants to reopen its schools, followed with 76 cases. On Sunday, it recorded 52.

It has a caseload of 988 cases.

It is now clear why Rivers locked down Bonny and Onne today, as the virus flare up reflected in the number of new infections.

The oil-rich state registered 56 new cases, to have a cumulative total of 930 cases.

It remains 5th on the national grim chart, next to Oyo.

Edo that is 6th on the chart posted just 13 new cases.

Here is the breakdown of cases for 22 June

Lagos-288

Oyo-76

Rivers-56

Delta-31

Ebonyi-30

Gombe-28

Ondo-20

Kaduna-20

Kwara-20

Ogun-17

FCT-16

Edo-13

Abia-10

Nasarawa-9

Imo-9

Bayelsa-8

Borno-8

Katsina-8

Sokoto-3

Bauchi-3

Plateau-2

20,919 confirmed

7,109 discharged

525 deaths.

The NCDC also insisted that no state was COVID-19-free in the country, noting that this was the reason tests were being carried out.

Reacting to claims that some states are free of the virus, the NCDC Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said, “No single state is COVID-19-free. No country in the world, even New Zealand that is an island state is still having new cases after a period of not having new cases.”

“So, right now, no state is COVID-19-free, that is why we have to keep doing this work that we are doing; testing people, finding out if they have it even if you don’t have it, you can spread it. If you are asymptomatic, you live with others that are more vulnerable, they can get it.”

The centre disclosed that seven states presently have no testing facilities, adding that by next week, the nation would be covered in terms of testing.

The noted that efforts were ongoing by the state governments to address the challenge.