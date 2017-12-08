Nigerian Breweries unveils Stella Lager Beer

Nigerian Breweries has announced the launch of a unique refreshing brand – Stella Lager Beer.

Stella Lager Beer is a product of a very innovative and unique brewing technique, brewed with 100% natural ingredients; the finest Malted Barley, high quality Hops, and the best quality water.

Stella Lager is original in its recipe, brewing process and taste. It also delivers a refined and consistently smooth lager taste with intense refreshment.

Stella Lager Beer is the perfect companion to celebratory moments offering a rich, smooth taste crafted with the finest ingredients

The Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Franco Maria Maggi, while commenting during the launch said:

“Nigerian Breweries is consistent in its marketing of high quality brands. Our quality brands speak for themselves and this is why we are very optimistic about the acceptance this brand will receive on its arrival to the Nigerian market. It is unique, different and offers the best in quality.”

On why now, he added: “There is no better time to innovate than now. Many of our other unique products arrived on the scene in the presence of predecessors, but still found their place and market and owned them. For Stella Lager Beer, I am confident that this will be no exception.”

Nigerian Breweries, known for its quality brands and products, is offering consumers tons of enjoyment with this unveil, while also using the product to rally around the qualities of an ideal man for an ideal society. Stella Lager beer also retails at the same price points as other existing premium lager in the market and is therefore within the majority’s reach.