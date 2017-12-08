Gov. Ugwuanyi seeks revival of oil palm production

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has stressed the need to

boost oil palm production in the country and restore its position as a

prime income earner.

Governor Ugwuanyi made the call in Enugu at a one-day enlightenment workshop on making the oil palm produce value chain a strategic tool for sustainable economic recovery organized by the state’s Ministry of Science and Technology in conjunction with the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC).

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo,

stated that Nigeria over the years has “continued to pursue the

diversification of the national economy in the light of dwindling

earnings from petroleum”, and regretted the adverse effects resulting

from that.

“We are indeed at pains to recall that Nigeria once led the world in

oil palm production and that the produce and its derivatives actually

powered the economy of the defunct Eastern Region. The questions that naturally arise from these facts are: what really went wrong, and how do we get back to where we were with regards to oil palm production,” the governor queried.

Earlier, the commissioner for science and technology, Engr. Patrick

Ikpenwa, explained that the “workshop was aimed at enlightening

farmers including other stakeholders on the potentials of oil palm and how to maximize the products”.

According to the commissioner, “oil palm is a crop with very high

economic value and there should be a revolution on the value chain so that there will be ways of exploring more on its benefits”.

He said it was ironical that some countries commonly referred to as

Asian Tigers which got oil palm seedlings from Nigeria’s old South

East Region have made substantial earnings through sale of the crop’s

by-products whereas the reverse is the case for Nigeria.

Also speaking, the director-general of Raw Materials Research and

Development Council (RMRDS), Dr. Hassan Doko Ibrahim, similarly

recalled the important role played by oil palm in the country prior to

the discovery of petroleum.

The director-general who was represented by the organisation’s deputy director, Mrs. Chibuzo Abiaeye, said, “West Africa used to be the centre of the global palm oil industry. The export of palm kernels

began in 1832 and by 1911, West Africa alone exported 157,000 tones of which about 75% percent came from Nigeria”.

He therefore enjoined the country’s leaders to take concrete steps to

correct the imbalance to further diversify the economy.