Nigerians in South Africa to get free legal services

The Nigerian community in South Africa says it has set up a legal desk to provide free legal services to members in that country.

Mr Adetola Olubajo, President, Nigeria Union, South Africa, said at the inauguration of newly elected officers of the union in Pretoria that the desk would be headed by a practicing lawyer.

“We want Nigerians in SA, to have free legal services henceforth; the desk will be headed by a qualified and practicing lawyer, the union`s Secretary-General, Mr Emeka Ezinteje, said in a statement.

Other bodies inaugurated by the union as part of its programmes are National Help Desk, Hotlines, Skills Acquisition, and Entrepreneurship Programme.

Olubajo highlighted the importance of using legal mechanism to achieve peace and unity among the various Nigerian communities in South Africa, noting that peace brings development.

“Unity of purpose is the key to every sustainable development. Continuous progress can only be achieved in a peaceful environment,” he said.

Mr Ogboro Omoh, legal officer of the union, said that services of the desk were free and urged Nigerians to contact it in time of difficulty to seek redress.

Immediate past President of the union, Mr Ikechukwu Anyen was honoured with Grand Patron.

Other Nigerians in South Africa honoured as patrons are Prof. Olalekan Ayo-Yusuf, Dr Benson Okoli, Dr Sola Irinoye, Dr Babatunde Ilori, Dr Emmanuel Chukwuma, Chief Anayo Iwgilo, Chief Benson Nwaogwugwu and Chief Charles Iguwa.

Nigeria`s High Commissioner to South Africa, Amb. Ahmed Musa Ibeto, was represented by Mr Zachariah Ifu, the Minister in charge of consular matters at the high commission, while Mr Ibrahim Nayaya, head of the chancery at the consulate, represented the Consul General, Mr Godwin Adama.