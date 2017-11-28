NFF offers new two-year contract to Gernot Rohr

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has extended the contract of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr for two more years.

This is even as the Federation has fully paid all the outstanding German tactician’s wages for the year 2017.

NFF President Amaju Pinnick disclosed in Lagos yesterday that, Rohr who penned a two-year deal with Nigeria in 2015, has been handed an additional two -year contract that will run until 2019.

“The word is ‘believe’ and I want Nigerians to keep praying for us”, Pinnick appealed.

Meanwhile, the NFF says the Abuja Glass house is shopping for the sum of N2b to execute the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

NFF 2nd vice chairman, Shehu Dikko informed that the Federation is targeting the said sum from corporate organisations to support the Super Eagles’ preparation and participation at the finals.

According to Dikko, who is also Chairman of Marketing, Sponsorship and Television Advisory Committee, the NFF is targeting 20 corporate bodies to put in N20 million each as official supporters of the national team to the Russia 2018 mundial.

The LMC Chairman revealed that outside AITEO which is the official sponsor of the Nigeria Football Federation, four companies; NNPC, CBN ,NNDC and IRS have already signed up to be part of the winning train to Russia.