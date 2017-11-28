132 graduands bag First Class in UNN

No fewer than 132 graduates have bagged First Class Honours at the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka.

This came as the premier university announced that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, will deliver its 47th convocation lecture slated for November 30.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, who made the disclosure during a pre-convocation press conference at the Enugu Campus of the university, gave the topic of the lecture as, ‘Mindset for Succeeding in Today’s Nigeria.’

He said a total of 9, 298, made up of 7,830 first degrees, diplomas and certificate as well as 132 First Class graduands. He said that among the graduands are 1,468 postgraduate degrees and diploma, including 331 Doctor of Philosophy degrees; 982 Masters Degree and 155 postgraduate diplomas.

Ozumba announced that some eminent Nigerians, who distinguished themselves in public service including Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto; Chairman of Slok Group, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu and the Chairman, Zenith Bank, Mr. Jim Ovia would be awarded honorary doctorate.

The vice chancellor disclosed that in line with the vision of the founder of the university, late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, in 1960, which is the excel in science and innovation, the university has made some breakthroughs in science and technological innovation in the last one year, including the roll out of brand new laptop computers in her Laptop Assembly Plant at Nsukka campus.

He also disclosed that à Chinese Academy, Quangxi, has accepted to take over 30 doctoral students from the University even as Michigan State University, which left the Institution at the wake of the civil war, was back. “Barely one year after we launched ‘Roar Nigeria Hub’, à pilot version of our dream Science Park, are five innovation groups already under Ita mentorship.

“We are determined to take it further by mapping out about 45.9 hectares of land for the full-fledged Science Park Project which is expected to attract over 400 companies scouting for research and innovations from the university.

“The park will be Nigeria’s version of Silicon Valley, where innovation will be hatched, nurtured and commercialised,” said.