NJC meets today over Onnoghen, Tanko

The National Judicial Council (NJC) will meet today in Abuja over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen and the appointment of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed in acting capacity.

It is not yet clear who will preside over the meeting.

However, there are suggestions that the President of the Court of Appeal (PCA),

Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa may get the nod to chair the meeting.

Other members of the NJC are: retired Justice of the Supreme Court (JSC) Emmanuel Olayinka Ayoola; retired JSC S. A. Akintan; former President of Court of Appeal Umaru Abdullahi; retired Justice of the Court of Appeal V. O. A. Omage; Chief Judge of the Federal High Court Adamu Abdul Kafarati; President of the National Industrial Court Babatunde Adejumo;

Chief Judge of the FCT High Court Ishaq Usman Bello; Chief Judge of Oyo State M. I. Abimbola; Chief Judge of Borno State Kashim Zannah; Chief Judge of Imo State Pascal Nnadi; Chief Judge of Delta State Marshall Umukoro; Grand Khadi, Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal Justice Mohammed Ola Abdulkadir;

President, Customary Court of Appeal, Plateau State Julia Asabe Kyentu; President of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Paul Usoro; former president of NBA Abubakar Balarabe Mahmoud; Member of NBA Muiz Banire; Member of NBA Damian Dodo; Member of NBA Efe Etom; retired public servant Hajiya Rakiya Sarki Ibrahim; retired permanent secretary Mrs R. I. Inga; and Ahmed Gambo Saleh (Executive Secretary of NJC).