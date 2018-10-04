NJC recommends two judges for dismissal 

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the dismissal of two judges to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a statement by the Director of Information of the NJC, Mr. Soji Oye, on Thursday, the dismissed judges are, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court and Justice James Agbadu-Fishim of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

Oye said the NJC had in the interim placed the two judges on immediate suspension pending the confirmation of its recommendations by Buhari.

He said the NJC took the decision to dismiss the judges for various acts of misconduct at its 87th meeting which held under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen on Wednesday.

The two judges were dismissed following the findings of the investigative panels of the NJC which investigated the separate petitions sent against them by the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.