No alternative to Buhari, minister insists

Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Professor Stephen Ocieni, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari remains the most credible candidate among presidential candidates for the 2019 elections.

Speaking during All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally at Anyigba in Kogi East, he said Nigerians should not be deceived by PDP’s antics in their quest to return to power.

He said there was no alternative to Buhari in the country’s quest for emancipation prior to the 2019 general elections, adding that Governor Yahaya Bello remains the best option in Kogi.

Governor Bello, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Edward Onoja, promised to deliver Kogi State for the APC in next year’s general election.

Onoja, who is also the party’s Campaign Director General, said four years was not enough for the President to move the country forward, adding that Buhari need another four years to consolidate on his promises to Nigerians.

He said the 2019 Presidential election was between progress and retrogression, noting that the President has tried since 2015 to take the country out of insecurity, corruption and nepotism, which the PDP created.

Bello urged the people of Kogi East and the state to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidates.

Onoja asked the people to be wiser and support Buhari who runs a pro-masses government with several Social Intervention Programmes such as the N-Power, TraderMoni, MarketMoni, School Feeding, Conditional Cash Transfer, among others aimed at assisting the poor across the country and build infrastructure.

He cautioned returning the PDP to power would be an invitation for the return of brigandage, insecurity and corruption, among other ills that have taken the country backwards.