Ogun govt to build museums in memory of Fela, Ogunde, others

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, on Friday, said his administration would construct a film village and museums in memory of music and theatre icons from the state.

Amosun said some of the music and theatre icons would include late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and late Herbert Ogunde among others.

The governor made the remarks at the 3rd National Convention of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Producers Association of Nigeria, held in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Amosun bagged the award of “TAMPAN Man of the Year”.

Amosun said that the proposed film village and museums were to be sited along Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway and would start before the 2019 general elections.

He promised to do more for the state and for Theatre Arts, saying: “the reward for hard work is more work and this will spur me to do more’’.