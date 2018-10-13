The happiest day of my life – Tuface

Despite all his fame and accolades, there is a certain day in the life of Nigerian music legend, Tuface, that he would never forget.

He said, “The happiest day of my life was the first time I heard my song on the radio. The first time I heard my song on the radio, it was like a Christmas feeling for me. The saddest day of my life, however, was when I lost my father.”

As usual, it is the time of the year for his annual concert, Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless, and he was ecstatic to talk about it.

He said, “For me, Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless is a complete entertainment package which would include music, comedy and movie. This year, we have a message we really want to sensitise the public about and that is the power of oneness and that is why we tagged it as the Power of One.

“It would still focus on music and fun but in-between, we would have a serious conversation.”

The veteran singer, while speaking on the theme for the upcoming concert – #Powerof1- stated that the idea was to create something impactful, which would have a perpetually lasting effect.

He added that he was looking forward to being able to brag about Lagos, Kaduna, Port Harcourt and other places in Nigeria as being as exotic as Miami.

The singer went on to describe the concert and movie as avenues which would be used to inspire youths; giving them the belief that one person’s actions can go a long way in bringing positive changes to Nigeria as a whole. – Punch.