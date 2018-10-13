Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, others storm headline concert in Lagos

Disc Jockey and Mavin Records official DJ, DJ Big N has announced his maiden edition of his anticipated show, Big N’ Bangin billed to take place on the 13th of October 2018 at the Union Bank Sports Ground, Bode Thomas, Surulere.

The concert will see the heavyweights in the music industry perform smashing hits on the night, featuring over 50 artists from Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy, Reekado Banks, Yemi Alade, Mayorkun, Simi, Niniola, Korede Bello, CDQ, Falz, Chidinma, Small Doctor, Ycee, Mr Real, Dr Sid, lil Kesh, Mr DiL, Slimcase , Skales, Sound Sultan , Peruzzi, B-Red and many more with dance entertainment from DNMT.

Celebrity DJs on the night include, Dj Jimmy Jatt, Dj Humility, Dj Spinall, Dj Xclusive, Dj Neptune, Dj Obi, Dj Sose, Dj Consequence, Dj Nana, Dj Lambo and Dj Kaywise among a few.

It is set to be a star studded night with over 6000 screaming fans all refreshed by Pepsi on this Free Entry Event.

Dj Big N aka”When you are Big, you are Big Abeg” partnered with event Company XMedia Nigeria run by event pundit ”Chuma X ” producers of ”Wiz on the Beach” ” Lauryn Hill Live in Lagos ” Naked Waters” to name a few.

This event brought in some premium brands as sponsors and partners such as UNION BANK, PEPSI, HENNESSEY, FILMHOUSE , SILVERBIRD , HIPTV, COOL FM which is supported by FuzeNg , eventreyng, Mbmatic, Dark Cypher, Lasaa and a few more.