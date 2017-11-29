Ohanaeze: Parent body takes over administration of Lagos Chapter

The Igbo apex body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday said it has nullified the purported election and inauguration of the Executive Committee of the Lagos State chapter of the body following certain anomalies within the operations of the group.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki by its National Publicity Secretary, Barr Uche Achi-Okpaga, the apex body said it had already taken over the administration of the Lagos State Chapter of the body as necessary steps would be taken to conduct an all inclusive election to the Lagos State Executive Committee.

The statement read in part: “The National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has described the purported election and inauguration of the Executive Committee of the Lagos State Chapter as a nullity and an exercise in futility.

“We therefore state in clear and unequivocal terms that the National Executive Committee has taken over the administration of the Lagos State Chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and shall take necessary steps to conduct an all inclusive election to the Lagos State Executive Committee not longer than necessary after full consultations with all stakeholders in the Lagos Chapter.”

“As a result, all stakeholders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State are implored to discountenance the purported election, remain law abiding and wait for further directive from the NEC. It is pertinent to note that the rejuvenated Ohanaeze NEC led by Chief Nnia Nwodo unalloyed in her commitment to ensure that the majority interest of Ndigbo is protected at all times and shall not allow the selfish ulterior motives of a negligible few to preponderate over the interest of the majority in Lagos State and elsewhere.

“Sequel to the leadership impasse that engulfed the Lagos State Chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, leading to the sprouting of a parallel executive and its operational constitution, the NEC was compelled by the development to set up a high powered Reconciliation Committee chaired by the Deputy President General, Chief Hilary Opara (DIG Rtd).