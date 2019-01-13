Onnoghen: South-South governors summon emergency meeting today

The South-South Governor’s Forum has scheduled an emergency meeting of the Forum today over federal government directive to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, to vacate office over alleged assets declaration infraction.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser, Media Relation’s to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, stated that the security òf the Niger Delta, during and after the election, the issue of derivation, and recent development involving the Chief Justice of the Federation would feature for deliberation at the meeting.

Expressing his opinion at the development in the Supreme Court, Governor Dickson said that while he was yet to know the full details surrounding the developments at the Supreme Court concerning the CJN, it is a grave and dangerous escalation, coming a few weeks to the general elections.

He said that the South-South Governor’s would address a press conference after the meeting to convey the position of the zone to the Nigerian public.

Governor Dickson said that all efforts must be on deck to prevent the subversion and desecration of the ethos of democracy in Nigeria as nation moves nearer to the election.