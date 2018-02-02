Osinbajo, governors meet over herdsmen killings

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday met behind closed doors with some state governors.

The meeting, which held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja was attended by governors of Adamawa, Ebonyi, Plateau, Kaduna and Zamfara States.

Deputy governors of Benue and Oyo States are also in attendance.

It was a meeting of a committee set up recently by the National Economic Council (NEC) to find lasting solution to herdsmen’s killings across the country.

Members of the group had their first meeting immediately after the NEC meeting during which the committee was established.

At the end of the meeting, the Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, said that the Federal Government and the state government were working to interface with the Meyitti Allah and other groups to resolve the farmers-herdsmen crisis affecting the country.

He explained that National Economy Council (NEC) has been set up by the Vice Chairman, Yemi Osinbajo, which will be headed by the Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi with governors of Plateau, Adamawa, Benue, Taraba and Zamfara as committee members.

According to Governor Yari, the crisis has been in existence since 2007 in some states particularly in my own state, we have been battling with it. Now the states and Federal Government under the leadership of the Vice President, we agreed to have a small committee at NEC so that the situation will not get out of hand, and will not be looked at as an ethnicity crisis or religious crisis.

“So, in our discussion today, we have set up a committee headed by Governor of Ebonyi State, while Plateau and Adamawa governors are members, other people will be brought to join the committee from hotspot states – Benue, Taraba, Adamawa and Zamfara, where there is crisis so that they can interface with the Meyitta Allah and other groups to see how we can reduce this to the nearest minimum.

“Why we cannot say we can put this matter to rest is because some of them have taken this as a money-making venture, some are criminals who hide under this to perpetrate this act.

“As a government we have to take all the measures despite the fact that the Army, Police, all the security agents are on the field at the respective places, still we have to form this committee to interface with those actors so that this matter can be reduced to the barest minimum and possibly boy wipes off.