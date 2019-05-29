Oyo govt honours National Sports Festival athletes with cash reward

The Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has honoured athletes and officials to the 19th National Sports Festival held in Abuja 2018 with cash rewards.

The State Government celebrated the officials and athletes at the books presentation on Governor Ajimobi at the weekend in Ibadan.

The State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Yomi Oke disclosed that Governor Ajimobi graciously approved N500,000 for each Gold medallist and the sum of N250,000 for each Silver medallist.

Oke added that Bronze medallists will go home with the sum of N150,000 each while the officials who accompanied the athletes will get the sum of N100,000 each.

The Commissioner said that the governor was impressed by the feat of the athletes, explaining that the Abuja 2018 witnessed the highest medal haul by the state in the history of the festival.

He urged the athletes to always ensure that they make the state proud in their outings, stressing that they should put more effort to surpass their 9th position at the last sports festival.