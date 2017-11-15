Oyo provides free 250,000 hectares of land for farming

Oyo State Government on Tuesday disclosed that about 250,000 hectares of arable land have been earmarked for farming as agricultural zone for the use of farmers.

It stated that over 500 farmers have applied for the use of land to be allocated for free by the state government to boost agricultural produce in the state, explaining that the Zero Tolerance policy of the present administration in the state on fallow agricultural farm land is aimed at encouraging mechanized farming by every individual.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Prince Oyewumi Oyewole said during an appearance on a radio programme in Ibadan that the zero tolerance policy is also meant to attract foreign investors to the state.

The Commissioner through the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Victor Atilola stated that the government will not revoke the ownership of the land but rather to create the enabling environment that will encourage farming, stressing that the state government’s policy is to enhance socio-economic growth in the state.

He pointed out that aside from farming, the zero land policy will also create job opportunities for youths and boost the economy of the state as well as the country.

Prince Oyewumi noted that the government will facilitate and coordinate the agreement between land owners and interested farmers, adding that that the policy has been yielding positive result.

He therefore admonished members of the general public most especially land owners to give genuine evidence of the land so as to encourage farming and consequently called on all and sundry to see farming as the bedrock of wealth as it is globally focused.