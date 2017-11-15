Nigeria whip Argentina 4-2 in Russia friendly

The Super Eagles of Nigeria came back from two goals down to overcome a Messi-less Argentina 4-2 in Russia.

With Daniel Akpeyi in goal, Nigeria which started the game with frayed nerves fell behind in the 27 minute after the keeper’s blunder handed the Argentines a free kick, which Ever Banega converted. Manchester city’s forward, Kun Aguero, increased the tally to 2-0 in the 37th minute.

But the Super Eagles fought back brilliantly and in the 45th minute Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho began Nigeria’s fightback with a curling freekick that beat the Argentine’s goalkeeper.

Arsenal forward, Alex Iwobi, played himself into the scoresheet, grabbing a brace in the 52nd and 73rd minute, while debutante, Brian Idowu, added another in the 54th minute.