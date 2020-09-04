Oyo State lifts COVID-19 curfew

The Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has announced the cancellation of the 10pm curfew imposed on the state to stop further spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

This was contained in statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa.

The statement stated that “the curfew was abolished after a series of review of the situation”.

The governor advised residents of the state to continue to comply with COVID-19 protocols, saying “the cancellation of the curfew did not mean coronavirus has disappeared completely”.

The statement also noted that Makinde has directed the EOC not to relent in data gathering and analysis in order to appropriately situate the context of the virus within the state.

The statement added that the governor has also approved the conversion of the Aawe Isolation Centre to a Level 3 Primary Health Care Centre, directing that the facility should be decontaminated and handed over to the Hospital Management Board.

Similarly, the statement said the task force has approved that except for the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo, Ibadan, other isolation centres in the state could be converted to Level 3 PHC.

It, however, stated that “whenever a spike in COVID-19 cases is noticed in the location where any of the facilities is situated, such a facility will be re-converted as an isolation centre or a part of it will be so utilised as an isolation centre.”