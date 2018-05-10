Police blame Senate invasion on internal conspiracy

The Nigeria Police have said the April 18 invasion of the Senate was made possible by internal conspiracy between some security agencies and some lawmakers.

The Divisional Police Officer in the National Assembly, Mr. Sulu-Gambari Abdul, said this Wednesday in his submission before the joint Senate and House of Representatives committee investigating the invasion.

During the invasion of the Senate Chamber by the hoodlums, the mace was stolen but was later recovered under a bridge in Abuja.

Abdul said a protest which occurred in front of the National Assembly on the fateful day was actually diversionary.

“On April 16, there was an earlier hint that a group planned to invade the National Assembly and disrupt activities, which called for a build-up of security with two units of mobile police mobilised to the complex.

However, on April 18, at about 11 am, my attention was drawn to a group protesting at the gate, and while I moved to address the group, I was informed that some people were running away with the mace,”

“I signalled all the entry points that nobody drives in or out but three men approached me identifying themselves as security operatives and requested to be allowed to go. The stain of blood on their clothes made me suspicious and I ordered their arrest,” Abdul told the committee.

He added that six persons were arrested in connection with the invasion, and handed over to the Force Headquarters, in addition to an unmarked Prado jeep and a Toyota Hilux which were impounded by the police.