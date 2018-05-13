Police frown as Senate releases list of killings in Nigeria

The Nigeria Police Force has described the release of the purported list of killings in Nigeria in 2018 by the Office of the Senate President as mischievous and heinous.

A statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood on Saturday said the release of the purported list was shocking, unfortunate and capable of worsening the security situation in the Country.

“It is mischievous and heinous to play politics with people’s lives; even if it is a soul. The release is speculative and not supported by any fact. Office of the Senate President does not receive or process security report from State commands,” it said.

The statement also said the recent claim by the Senate that the reason for inviting the IGP was to brief them on the recent killings in some part of the Country was an afterthought which could be seen from the headings of their invitation letters.

“In any case, if the Senate is sincerely interested in knowing the strategies adopted by the Police in tackling the killings in the affected States, they would not have invited the IGP to speak on the strategies of the Force on National Television. The Senate’s action to cover the appearance of the IGP on National Television is against National Security, unconventional and it negates global security practice.

“There is nowhere in the world where security matters are discussed on National Television, even the Senate deliberation and decision on the appearance of the IGP were done in close session. One wonders why security strategies of the Force to tackle the killings in the affected States would be discussed on National Television,” the police said.

The statement added that the Nigeria Police Force had severally reiterated that it held the Senate in high esteem and regards, but would not be cowed from ensuring the supremacy of the laws of the land, preservation of law and order and above all the full enforcement of the rule of law throughout the Country.

“The Force will also continue to resist any intimidation from any quarter either constituent or otherwise which run contrary to the provisions of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and other extant laws.

“By insisting that the Senate abides by the constitutions and provisions in the Police act and regulations, the IGP is not holding on to any straw as asserted by the Senate Spokesperson but to the rule of law to ensure that there is no sacred cow,” it said.

The police also stated that the IGP, since assumption of duty in June 2016 had appeared about 10 times before the Senate on different issues of National Importance, adding that the Nigeria Police Force, as a law abiding entity would continue to uphold the rule of law in all its ramifications and also ensure that nobody under any guise, no matter how highly placed is allowed to pervert the course of Justice.

“The Force insists on due process of the law and once again implores the Senate not to whip-up sentiments or resort to self-help but to allow the rule of law and justice to prevail on the whole matter,” it said.

The police, however, debunked claim by Senator Sabi Abdullahi, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs that the IGP was invited to come and explain what it was doing on the spate of killings in the country, saying that the police was invited on the issue of embattled Senator, Dino Melaye.

“The incidents of killings in some part of the country are being addressed by the Nigeria Police Force and other security and safety agencies in the Nation. While normalcy have been restored in most of the affected areas, hundreds of suspects directly responsible for these dastardly acts have been arrested and are being prosecuted in the affected States.

“Also over Five Thousand (5000) prohibited firearms have been recovered from wrong hands across the Federation on the directives of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, in the mop-up operations currently ongoing throughout the Country. These are part of the brief the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations was delegated by the IGP to deliver on his behalf to the Senate, but he was not allowed.

“It is incumbent on the Force to educate Sen. Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi that IGP was represented at the Senate on 26th April, 2018 and 2nd May, 2018 as provided for and in accordance with the extant laws, which affirms that, the functions, duties and responsibilities of the Inspector General of Police stated in Section 215(1a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, and the Police Act and Regulations Section 309(1) can also be carried out in accordance with sections 7(1),312(1), 313(2) of the Police Act and Regulations by a senior officer of the Force of the Rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police or an Assistant Inspector General of Police who if permitted by the Inspector General of Police to act on his behalf or represent him in an official capacity at any official function, event or programme within and outside Nigeria can do so in consonant with the provisions of the Police Act and Regulations.

“It is imperative to inform the general public that the invitations to the IGP from the Senate signed by Nelson Ayewoh, Clerk, Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria dated 25th April, 2018 and that of 8th May, 2018, both read thus “Invitation to brief the Senate on the inhuman treatment meted on Senator Dino Melaye over a matter that is pending before a court of competent law court; and other killings across Nigeria,” it said.