Pres. Buhari writes Senate for confirmation of 10 CCB nominees

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate seeking confirmation of 10 nominees of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, read the president’s letter on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday.

The letter is seeking urgent confirmation of the president’s nominees.

The letter stated that in compliance with section 541 of the 1999 constitution as amended and in pursuant to sections 1(2) and 1(3) of the code of conduct bureau act LFN 2004, the president wrote to request the confirmation of the nominees.

“The curriculum vitae of the nominees are attached herewith. It is my hope that this Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will in their usual expeditious manner consider and confirm the nominees. Please accept Mr. Senate President, my assurances of my highest consideration,” the letter said.

The nominees are:

Muhammed Isa – Chairman Jigawa, North West

Murtala Kankia – member, Katsina North West

Emmanuel Attah – member, Cross River, South South

Danjuma Sado, member, Edo South

Obolo Opanachi, member, Kogi North Central

Ken Madaki Alkali, member Nasarawa, North Central

S.F. Ogundare, member, Oyo, South West

Ganiyu Hamzat, member, Ogun South West

Sahad Abubakar, member, Gombe North East

Vincent Nwanne, member, Ebonyi South East.