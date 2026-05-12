The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State has disclosed that no fewer than eight aspirants have so far indicated interest in contesting for the governorship ticket on the platform of the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This is as the party commended former Rivers State governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, for what it described as his “boldness” in obtaining the party’s presidential nomination form.

The Rivers State chairman of the ADC, Dr. Chukwudi Dimkpa, made this known in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Dimkpa said the party has continued to witness an unprecedented wave of political interest and participation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“This is a clear indication that the party has rapidly emerged as the preferred platform for credible leadership, progressive politics, and people-driven governance.

“The formal declaration of intent by Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to contest for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of the African Democratic Congress marks yet another major milestone in the growing national momentum around the party.

“In Rivers State, the level of interest generated within the ADC has been extraordinary. No fewer than eight prominent individuals have already indicated interest in contesting for the office of Governor under the platform of the party.”

He disclosed that those who have so far shown interest to contest for the governorship position in the state include former public office holders, technocrats, accomplished professionals, and respected private sector operators.

He added, “They are, among others, a former Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG); former Member of the House of Representatives and former Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA); another former Member of the House of Representatives and former Chairman of NIMASA; former Commissioner for Employment Generation; former Chief Medical Director of UPTH; renowned architect and successful private sector leaders and entrepreneurs.”

The party chairman revealed that beyond the governorship race, several highly qualified individuals have also expressed interest in contesting for Senate, House of Representatives, and State Assembly positions across the state.

He said the development had sent a very clear message that the ADC was no longer viewed as an alternative party.

He stated, “ADC is now increasingly being seen as the vehicle for the future. What we are witnessing is not an ordinary political movement. It is a convergence of experience, competence, credibility, youth energy, and grassroots belief in a new political direction for Rivers State and Nigeria.

“For years, many Nigerians complained that credible people stayed away from politics. Today, credible people are not only joining politics, they are deliberately choosing ADC.

“The growing influx of respected leaders and professionals into the party reflects increasing public confidence in the vision, internal democratic culture, and transformational agenda of ADC.

“Most importantly, it demonstrates that Rivers people are ready for a fresh political order built on ideas, capacity, accountability, inclusion, and development-driven leadership.”