Prince Harry to marry girlfriend Meghan next year

Prince Harry says he is “thrilled” after announcing he is to marry US actress girlfriend Meghan Markle.

The prince, fifth in line to the throne, will marry Ms Markle in spring 2018. The couple, who have been dating since the summer of 2016, secretly got engaged earlier this month.

They posed for photographs outside Kensington Palace in London, where they will live, with Prince Harry saying it had been a romantic proposal.

Asked by a reporter when he knew Ms Markle “was the one”, Prince Harry said:

“The very first time we met”. Ms Markle said she was “so very happy, thank you”.

Kensington Palace said Ms Markle’s engagement ring was designed by Prince Harry and features two diamonds which belong to his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

At the centre of the ring is a diamond from Botswana, a country the couple has spent time together over the last year and a half.

The band is made from gold.

Prince Charles also said he was “thrilled”, adding that Ms Markle’s parents had given their blessing.

Only the Queen and “other close members of his family” initially knew of the engagement, which took place in London, Prince Charles said on Twitter.

The announcement, issued by Clarence House, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s official residence, said details about the wedding day would be unveiled “in due course”.

He said the couple will live at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace, Prince Harry’s current home.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh said they were “delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness”, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, said they were “very excited for Harry and Meghan”, adding: “It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.” – BBC.