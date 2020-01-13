Queen set for showdown talks over Harry, Meghan’s future

The Queen is preparing to host crisis talks on Monday to come up with solutions to Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back as senior royals.

In what can be seen as an unprecedented summit, the monarch, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex will sit down together at Sandringham where it is thought the “next steps” will be decided.

It will be the first time they will have spoken in person since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their statement on Wednesday, announcing their intentions to “carve out a progressive new role within the institution”.

It was learnt that the family would gather in Norfolk to talk things through and it is understood that Meghan, who is in Canada with baby Archie, is likely to join the meeting by telephone.

On Sunday, the Queen attended a service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate, where members of the public clapped as she left.

As he walked to church, Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips said his grandmother – who was spotted wearing a hearing aid for what is believed to be the first time – was feeling “alright” when he was asked how she was.

Some of those who gathered see the monarch said they felt sorry for her, adding that Harry and Meghan should not receive any more taxpayers’ money.

Prince Charles was in Oman with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday to attend a condolence ceremony following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, but he is expected to travel back for Monday’s talks. – Sky News.