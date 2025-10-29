The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has warned that any form of violence during the Anambra State governorship election will attract a firm and decisive response from security agencies.

Ribadu issued the warning, on Tuesday, in Abuja during a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, ICCES, with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He was represented at the meeting by Hassan Yahaya Abdullahi, Director of Internal Security at the Office of the NSA.

The NSA assured that the Federal Government had put in place comprehensive security measures to ensure a peaceful, free, and credible election on November 8.

“As we prepare for the Anambra State governorship election on November 8, 2025, we have put in place robust security arrangements,” Ribadu said.

“These include enhanced surveillance, the deployment of sufficient security personnel, and improved intelligence gathering to prevent any attempt by disruptive elements or desperate politicians to undermine the electoral process.”

He emphasised that political leaders and candidates must take full responsibility for maintaining peace, stressing that security agencies would not tolerate violence or acts capable of destabilizing the state.

“Any form of violence during the elections will be met with a strong, uncompromising response,” Ribadu warned.

The NSA noted that the Police, alongside other security agencies, had been fully mobilised to provide adequate protection for voters, election officials, and electoral materials before, during, and after the polls.

Meanwhile, INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, reaffirmed the commission’s readiness for the Anambra governorship election. He noted that all logistical and security preparations have been finalised.

“With just 11 days to the Anambra governorship election, the commission is confident in affirming its full preparedness for the polls,” Amupitan stated.

“We plan to deploy about 24,000 personnel, with voting taking place in 5,718 of the state’s 5,720 polling units.”

The INEC Chairman urged security agencies to sustain their collaboration in creating a safe and orderly voting environment, while also warning against vote-buying and voter inducement.

“Security agents cannot afford to create an environment that allows vote buyers to operate,” he said.

“Together, let us combat vote-buying, uphold democratic values, and work relentlessly for the credibility of our elections.”

The meeting, which brought together representatives of the military, police, paramilitary agencies, and other key stakeholders, was part of ongoing efforts to ensure a violence-free and transparent election in Anambra State.