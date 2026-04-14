The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Monday challenged the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to provide evidence of its application to use Eagle Square, dismissing claims that authorities blocked the party from accessing the venue for its national convention.

Wike, who spoke with journalists during an inspection of ongoing projects in Abuja, said no formal request had been submitted to his office or any relevant authority, insisting that the venue remains open to all organisations that comply with established procedures.

The minister’s remarks come amid allegations by the ADC that it was denied approval to use Eagle Square and the Velodrome of the National Stadium, Abuja, claims Wike described as unfounded and an attempt to court public sympathy.

He described the allegations as incorrect and not based on any official application process.

“These claims are unfounded. If any party insists it was denied access, let them provide evidence of a formal application submitted and acknowledged by the relevant authorities,” he said.

The ADC, speaking through its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, had accused the authorities of frustrating its preparations for its national convention slated for Tuesday, April 14, by allegedly withholding approval to use Eagle Square and the Velodrome at the National Stadium, Abuja.

The opposition party had claimed that its requests were ignored, without a response.

The party claimed that since the venues were denied, it would conduct its convention at the Rainbow Event Centre in Abuja.

Responding, Wike explained that no request had been formally submitted by the groups making the claims, adding that the venue remained open to all organisations that meet the required conditions.

The minister said, “Who denied them? I am not aware of any such development, and I don’t even know which party you are referring to.

“If it is the African Democratic Congress, such claims are their usual attempt to gain public sympathy.

“As we speak, no formal application has been submitted to my office or any relevant authority to use Eagle Square.

“For example, when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held its convention, it followed due process and paid the necessary fees. The same applied to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We do not deny any group access to the venue as long as they follow the established procedures. In fact, such events generate revenue for the government.”

Wike also addressed reports suggesting that the Kugbo Bus Terminal had collapsed, describing the claims as inaccurate.

He said the incident involved damage to roofing sheets caused by a severe windstorm, which affected parts of the structure due to its elevated location.

According to him, the main building remained intact, while repair work was ongoing.

He urged members of the public to ignore reports of a collapse, noting that no casualties were recorded.

Wike explained, “The terminal did not collapse. The structure is intact. What happened was that strong winds blew off parts of the roof. Repairs are ongoing.”

In a separate update on infrastructure projects in Abuja, the minister expressed satisfaction with the pace of ongoing works, stating that several key road and streetlight projects were expected to be completed before the end of May.

He disclosed that road construction was scheduled to be completed by May 15, while streetlight installation was expected to be concluded by May 31.

The minister said, “The contractors have assured us that road works will be completed by May 15, while streetlight installations will be finalised before the end of May.”

Wike also highlighted progress at the Wassa artisan relocation site, a project designed to provide a permanent location for mechanics and other informal sector workers.

“Successive administrations have promised this relocation, but we are finally fulfilling that commitment,” he said.

He added that the project, being handled by CGC Nigeria Limited, was moving steadily, attributing the progress to coordination between contractors and government agencies.