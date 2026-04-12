The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has released updated lists of its convention committee and subcommittees ahead of its forthcoming national convention.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said the update was aimed at strengthening coordination and ensuring a smooth and credible convention.

The party stated that the release of the updated lists is part of preparations for the national convention.

The ADC urged all committee members to discharge their responsibilities with diligence and called on stakeholders to support the process.

The updated list shared by Abdullahi was signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Chinedu Idigo, which read, “The ADC has approved the nomination of the following persons to serve on the convention planning committee for the national convention to be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.”

Notably, the National Convention Central Coordination Committee has as chairman Senator Liyel Imoke, and is deputised by Senator Aminu Tambuwal.

The latest development comes amid ongoing internal leadership tensions and a standoff with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC has derecognised the Senator David Mark-led ADC national leadership pending the resolution of court cases, whose hearing dates coincide with Tuesday’s convention.

Despite these hurdles, the party has consistently affirmed its resolve to proceed with congresses and the national convention as part of efforts to renew its structures ahead of the 2027 general elections.