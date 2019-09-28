Samsung sponsors 100 free cataract surgeries

No fewer 100 Nigerians will benefit from free surgeries sponsored by Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria (SHIN) Limited.

The latest intervention is coming after a similar gesture a year ago for 102 patients.

The annual intervention takes place from October 1-4 at the LASUTH hospital in Lagos.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) Cataracts accounts for 51% of world blindness.

This informed why since 2015, Samsung has worked with Vision Care in the yearly Eye Camp to give free cataract surgeries to individuals who cannot afford the treatment.

SHIN said in a statement on Friday that the medical team that will carry out the surgeries is expected from the United States, Republic of Korea, Nigeria and Ethiopia.

“The medical volunteer team consists of doctors, nurses, volunteers from USA, Republic of Korea, Nigeria and Ethiopia.

“The team will carry out cataract procedures for children and adult who are in need for the surgery,” the statement said.

“We are targeting to provide procedures for at least 100 patients. Among the target, we are hoping to carry out the procedure for at least 10 children with cataract,” the statement said.

The statement added that the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria, In-tae Lee would be participating in the event in support of the company’s CSR initiative.