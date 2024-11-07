The government of Equatorial Guinea has dismissed Baltasar Ebang Engonga, the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), following the discovery of explicit videos that were leaked online.

Real Equatorial Guinea reports that the dismissal was ordered by President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo after the release of videos featuring Engonga engaging in intimate encounters with high-profile women.

The discovery of the footage has sparked widespread controversy and calls for action.

According to Decree No. 118/2024, dated November 4, Engonga’s removal from office was due to alleged misconduct during his tenure, as well as personal and social behavior deemed incompatible with his public position.

The scandal erupted after nearly 400 tapes showing Engonga’s intimate moments with VIP women, including his cousins, were leaked on social media, quickly becoming the subject of intense public scrutiny.

Among those condemning Engonga’s actions is the First Lady of Equatorial Guinea, Constancia Mangue Obiang, who expressed her outrage over the scandal during a meeting with Prime Minister Manuel Osa Nsue.

Mrs. Obiang called for swift governmental action to safeguard the dignity of Equatoguinean women.

“H.E. Mrs. Constancia Mangue of Obiang, in addition to showing her indignation for this event, has wanted to know the strategy that the Government proposes to mitigate this situation that does nothing but distort and denigrate the image and reputation of the Guineo-Ecuadorian woman, despite the efforts made on the issue of gender,” a statement from the First Lady’s Press Office reads.