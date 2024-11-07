Constables in the Nigeria Police Force are now authorized to carry firearms in the performance of their official duties.

This decision aims to strengthen the fight against insecurity across the country.

However, before being certified to carry arms, constables are required to undergo training within the next two weeks.

The training will be conducted by the Special Protection Unit (SPU), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), or Mobile Police Base.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 7, Abuja, Benneth C. Igweh, made this announcement during his official visit to Niger State on Thursday.

“Community policing is everyone’s responsibility, and we have therefore granted all police constables the authority to carry arms from now on,” Igweh stated. “They will undergo two weeks of training with SPU, CTU, or the Mobile Police Base to better equip them for their duties.”

Igweh emphasized the importance of community participation in the fight against crime, saying, “With the rise in crime across various communities, everyone now has the right to make arrests. If you see something, say something, and the police, along with the community, will take action.”

The AIG also announced that the Nigeria Police Force will embark on a recruitment drive to enhance national security.

The recruitment, which has been approved by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, will offer additional slots for Niger State and Abuja.

In his remarks, Niger State’s Commissioner of Police, Shawulu Danmamman, thanked the AIG for his visit, noting that the initiatives discussed would further strengthen community policing in the state. He also acknowledged the progress made in reducing insecurity in the state, attributing it to the crime prevention strategies implemented since he assumed office.

However, he pointed out that challenges such as insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and farmers/herders clashes still persist in certain local government areas, particularly Munya, Mariga, Rafi, Shiroro, and parts of Kontagora.

These areas face security challenges due to their proximity to Zamfara, Katsina, and Kaduna states. He assured that the police were on top of the situation and that these issues would soon be resolved.