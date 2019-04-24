Senate moves 2019 Budget passage to next Tuesday

The Senate has postponed passage of the 2019 Appropriation Bill till Tuesday.

Although the report by the Senate Committee on Appropriations on the national budget was billed for consideration at the plenary on Wednesday, the lawmakers resolved to postpone the third reading of the bills as the details of the estimates had not been made available.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, ruled that copies of the details be made available to lawmakers by Monday, ahead of the passage of the budget on Tuesday.