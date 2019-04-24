Gov. Ugwuanyi lifts Christian Chukwu’s family as NFF confirms ex-coach as Life Ambassafor

…Otedola Foundation gives $50, 000 to Chukwu for foreign medical trip

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has directed the immediate employment of Emeka Chukwu, the first son of ailing former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu.

This is just as the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick on Wednesday announced the appointment of the former coach as NFF Ambassador.

The appointments came simultaneously when the NFF boss in company of Ugwuanyi and the Chairman of Otedola Foundation visited Chukwu in his Enugu residence.

Commissioner for Sports, Josef Udedi made the announcement after a closed door meeting between the delegation and the family of Chukwu.

Udedi said that the engineering graduate would be given automatic employment by the state government.

On his part, Pinnick said that the NFF would approve an appointment for the former skipper of the Green Eagles as a Life Ambassador of the organisation.

He said that the management of the NFF would work out a stipend that would be paid to him.

Udedi said that the football house was desirous of improving the welfare of ex-internationals.

He said that one of the objectives of the proposed NFF Foundation was to build a database of every player that represented the country whether in the past or in time to come.

A cheque of N18million was presented to Chukwu for his foreign medical trip by the Otedola Foundation.