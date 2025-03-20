The Senate has approved the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State.

Tinubu made the proclamation over the protracted crisis in the oil-rich state. He had suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of the Rivers House of Assembly.

The development had triggered mixed reactions, with opposition leaders calling on the National Assembly to reject it.

At a press briefing in Abuja, on Thursday, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar who spoke on behalf of other opposition leaders, had said, “We call on patriotic Senators and Representatives to vote against this illegal action when it comes before them for approval. The National Assembly must stand on the right side of history and not allow itself to be used to legitimise an unconstitutional power grab.”

But after Senate President Godswill Akpabio read Tinubu’s request at plenary on Thursday, the red chamber went into closed door session.

Senate leader Opeyemi Bamidele had moved a motion for a closed session in pursuant to Order 135 of the senate rules.

The motion was seconded by Minority Leader Abba Moro.

After the closed door session, Akpabio put the issue to a voice vote and majority supported it.

The Senate President said the red chamber exercised its powers under section 305(2) of the constitution to approve the president’s proclamation.

The House of Representatives had earlier approved the emergency rule.