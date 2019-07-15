Senate worries over attacks on Nigerians by herdsmen, assassins

The Senate has expressed serious concern over the incessant attacks and killing of Nigerians by suspected herdsmen and hired assassins in recent times.

Spokesman, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, in a statement issued on Sunday to condemn last Friday’s killing of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Mrs Funke Olakunrin, said the Senate was disturbed by the rate of incessant attacks and wanton killing of citizens “either by the herdsmen, hired assassins, kidnappers and or other men of the underworld that are having field days in wreaking havoc on the life and prosperties of innocent citizens in the country”.

According to him, Senate is conscious of the fact that security to life is a fundamental right of every citizen adding that Nigerians therefore deserve this right from the government at all times.

While condoling with the family of elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti over the recent murder of his daughter, Adeyeye described the gruesome killing of the 58 year- old Mrs Olakunrin as very sad, devastating and a worrisome development.

In condemning the heinous and barbaric act, he urged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to begin massive manhunt for the killers of Mrs Funke Olakunrin and ensure that the perpetrators of this gruesome killing are apprehended.

“Also, measures to prevent future occurrence of such incidence should be put in place by improving the security architectures on the Nigerian highways,social gatherings and worship centres across the country.

“The Senate further extends its condolences to the elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, and the entire family. And pray God will console and be with the entire family in this hour of bereavement”, Adeyeye further said.