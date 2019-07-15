Herdsmen stab farmer to death in Ogun

Residents of Adao community in Alabata area of Odeda Local government in Ogun state were thrown into confusion on Sunday when two suspected herdsmen reportedly stabbed a 49-year-old farmer, Rafiu Showemimo to death.

It was gathered that the suspected herdsmen accosted the farmer and stabbed him in the neck on his way back home from the farm around 12 noon .

It was gathered that a 76- year -old man had two weeks ago escaped death after suspected herdsmen macheted him in the head .

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi could not be reached as of the time of filing this report .

However, the Olu of Alabata, Chief Sanusi Waheed who oversees the affected Adao community as one of his consenting communities, among others stressed the need for quick government’s intervention to abort the plans of the youths to foment trouble adding that the herders had crossed their boundaries.

He said ” The Fulanis have crossed their boundaries and we can’t condole them anymore. There is need for urgent intervention of the government in the Fulani/herdsmen problems in this community and country.

” We would do all within our powers in communicating our plight to the government”.

When our correspondent visited the community, the youths were sighted standing at strategic points in their numbers and armed with local guns, cutlasses and charms. – Vanguard.