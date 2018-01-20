Super Eagles players will have access to wives, girlfriends in Russia – Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, on Friday said players of the national team would have access to their wives and girlfriends on designated days at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Previously, there had been controversies surrounding roles of wives and girlfriends of the players at major competitions, when the team performed poorly.

Asked if he would allow the players to see their wives and girlfriends, Rohr said he won’t deny them access to their ‘families.”

“Normally, every team give a day for the players to see their families. It can be their wives or children. When you stay together for six weeks, it’s possible to permit them to see their wives on certain days,” the German stated in Lagos, shortly after sealing a new two-year deal as Eagles coach.

He expressed confidence that the Eagles stood a chance of advancing from Group D of the World Cup, which also has two-time champions Argentina and European sides Croatia and Iceland.

“I think we have a good chance to come out of the group. We can beat Iceland, Croatia and even Argentina, though it’s not an advantage that we beat them in a friendly match (in November 2017) because they won’t underrate us now,” he said.

On the fitness of the players ahead of the Mundial, the former Burkina Faso coach said, “We are depending on the work they do at their clubs because the time is too short (for us) to make them fit for the World Cup. So, they have to play at their clubs.

“We have a relationship with the coaches of their clubs. I spoke to Arsene Wenger on Alex Iwobi’s problem. I was happy at the way Wenger managed the issue by using him in the next game and he played very well.

“Our first list of 35 players must be done one month before the World Cup. We have five scouting teams working on the players; they also work on our opponents.”