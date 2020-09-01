Tambuwal nominates Mainasara, Maikudi as commissioners

The Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has nominated Mohammed Mainasara Ahmad and Abubakar Maikudi Ahmad as commissioners in the state cabinet.

Consequently, the governor has forwarded the names of the duo to the Sokoto State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

A statement by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello, said the two positions for commissioner have been vacant as a result of political mobility of one occupant and the demise of the other.

The positions — Budget and Economic Planning, as well as Lands and Housing — are currently being supervised by substantive commissioners.