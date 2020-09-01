Gov. Sanwo-Olu appoints new LAWMA MD

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Mr Ibrahim Odumboni as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

The Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, in a statement on Monday, said the appointment, which took immediate effect, was “consequent upon the resignation of the erstwhile Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, from August 19, 2020, for personal reasons.”

Muri-Okunola said before the appointment, Odumboni was the Executive Director in charge of Business Development in LAWMA, during which time he participated in the rebirth of the waste management conglomerate.

He said the appointment showed the governor’s confidence in Odumboni’s abilities and demonstrated the administration’s commitment to quality service delivery.

While noting that the outgoing managing director laid the foundation for reforms in the organisation, Muri-Okunola thanked Gbadegesin for his leadership during his time in office.

He urged the new MD to focus on improving service quality, adding that waste management and environmental sustainability were critical to all other aspects of the THEMES agenda – the government’s six developmental pillars.